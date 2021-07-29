Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ LARK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,585. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.43. Landmark Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 17.40%.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

