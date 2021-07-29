Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 31.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a payout ratio of 170.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 190.5%.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners alerts:

LMRK opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.