Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Raised to $119.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Landstar System from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.62.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $152.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Landstar System has a one year low of $119.51 and a one year high of $182.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 1,229.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

