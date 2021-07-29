Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.050-$0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $95 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.83 million.Lantheus also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.380-$0.420 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNTH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of LNTH traded up $1.84 on Wednesday, hitting $27.01. 420,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,851. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.34. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $28.74.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $182,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,887.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

