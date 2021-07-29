Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. Lantheus updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.380-$0.420 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.050-$0.070 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.02. 19,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,851. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $28.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $182,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,887.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Lantheus from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

