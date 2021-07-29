Latham Group (SWIM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Latham Group to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $148.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.97 million. On average, analysts expect Latham Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of SWIM opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Latham Group has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.66.
Latham Group Company Profile
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.
