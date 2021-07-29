Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 223.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,506 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $54.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.81. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 131.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $502,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,708.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Krishna Rangasayee sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $272,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,254.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,684 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,761 over the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

