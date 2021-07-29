LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.33.

LCII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,871,000 after acquiring an additional 106,222 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,455,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,663,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in LCI Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,285,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,732,000 after buying an additional 56,518 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in LCI Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,463,000 after buying an additional 55,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in LCI Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 424,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,186,000 after buying an additional 37,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $146.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.62. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.69 and a fifty-two week high of $156.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.47%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.