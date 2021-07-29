Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

OTCMKTS LGRVF remained flat at $$106.19 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.88. Legrand has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $107.95.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. Legrand had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Legrand will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

