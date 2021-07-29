Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.43.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Leidos by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,546,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,876 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Leidos by 14.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,345,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $147,873,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Leidos by 16,745.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,998,000 after purchasing an additional 397,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter worth $36,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LDOS traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.52. The company had a trading volume of 14,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,349. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Leidos has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $113.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.23.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

