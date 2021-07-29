LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $319.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TREE. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities raised shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of TREE traded up $11.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,971. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.33. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $164.57 and a fifty-two week high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. The business had revenue of $272.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.77 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in LendingTree by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in LendingTree by 21.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LendingTree by 31.8% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in LendingTree by 15.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in LendingTree by 15.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

