LendingTree, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($1.13) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for LendingTree in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($1.13) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.97). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for LendingTree’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.82 EPS.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Northland Securities raised LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $202.62 on Thursday. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $164.57 and a 1-year high of $372.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.56 and a beta of 1.54.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $272.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.77 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in LendingTree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LendingTree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.