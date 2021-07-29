Liberum Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Marston’s (LON:MARS)

Marston’s (LON:MARS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.48% from the company’s current price.

MARS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 113.75 ($1.49).

LON MARS traded down GBX 0.63 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 85.12 ($1.11). The stock had a trading volume of 950,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,649. Marston’s has a twelve month low of GBX 36.02 ($0.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The company has a market capitalization of £562.12 million and a PE ratio of -4.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

