Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Lifetime Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Lifetime Brands has a payout ratio of 13.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lifetime Brands to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ LCUT opened at $14.95 on Thursday. Lifetime Brands has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $328.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.35. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lifetime Brands news, CFO Laurence Winoker sold 2,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $35,654.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig Phillips sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $49,599.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,573 shares of company stock worth $243,767 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LCUT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

