Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Holdings Decreased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 575.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 35.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNC traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.26. 2,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,220. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LNC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

