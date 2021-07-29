LiquidApps Trading Up 47.6% Over Last 7 Days (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 47.6% higher against the US dollar. LiquidApps has a market cap of $17.99 million and approximately $6,109.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000371 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00086786 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.