LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. LivaNova updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.600-$1.900 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.11. 12,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,815. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.21. LivaNova has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $90.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

In related news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

