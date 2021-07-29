LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.600-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $980.91 M-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $991.71 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIVN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. LivaNova has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.75.

LIVN traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,815. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $90.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.90.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 43.88%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LivaNova will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other LivaNova news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

