LiveRamp (RAMP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect LiveRamp to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect LiveRamp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $40.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.96. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $87.38.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RAMP. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

