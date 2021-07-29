Lobstex Price Hits $0.0662 on Major Exchanges (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $945,825.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0662 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,286,963 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

