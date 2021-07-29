Lokken Investment Group LLC Raises Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. FMR LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in PPG Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 6,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.12. 8,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,173. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.94 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.08.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

