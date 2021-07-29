Lokken Investment Group LLC Reduces Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Lokken Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 635.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,406. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $60.29 and a twelve month high of $78.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.