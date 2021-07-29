Lokken Investment Group LLC Takes $322,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% during the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $38.77. 953,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,512,238. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $332.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.66.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

