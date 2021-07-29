Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lonza Group in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lonza Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

OTCMKTS:LZAGY opened at $75.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.38. Lonza Group has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $77.04.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.