Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Shares Up 1.7%

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. 59,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 86,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Lumina Gold from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Lumina Gold alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63.

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.