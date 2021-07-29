Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Position Increased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 365.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,829 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canvas GP 1 L.L.C. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,850,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $80,816,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $38,984,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 141.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 974,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,684,000 after buying an additional 571,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chescapmanager LLC raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 131.3% during the first quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 840,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,429,000 after buying an additional 477,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Matthew Simoncini purchased 22,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,994.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $220,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LAZR stock opened at $18.34 on Thursday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $47.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.35.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.