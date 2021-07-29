Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.94). Lumos Pharma posted earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full year earnings of ($4.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.48) to ($3.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($5.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.75) to ($3.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lumos Pharma.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.19). Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 3,370.83%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LUMO shares. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Lumos Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

NASDAQ LUMO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,428. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $63.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.69. Lumos Pharma has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $36.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Lumos Pharma by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 65.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

