Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Lowered to C$12.50 at TD Securities

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LUNMF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target (down from C$13.30) on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of LUNMF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 28,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,736. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.65.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $681.48 million for the quarter.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

