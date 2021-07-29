Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $12.58 and last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 22887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 21.58%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Luther Burbank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LBC. TheStreet upgraded Luther Burbank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 5,000 shares of Luther Burbank stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,438 shares in the company, valued at $393,970.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Luther Burbank by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 127,646 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Luther Burbank by 182.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 89,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Luther Burbank by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 63,497 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Luther Burbank by 17.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Luther Burbank during the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $675.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Luther Burbank Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

