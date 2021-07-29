LUXCoin (LUX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $36,012.00

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 28th. During the last week, LUXCoin has traded up 55.4% against the US dollar. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $36,012.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUXCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0916 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,811.37 or 0.99888243 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00029015 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.89 or 0.00963201 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.96 or 0.00341136 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.14 or 0.00376714 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005814 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00064023 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004111 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 12,787,554 coins and its circulating supply is 11,780,322 coins. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

LUXCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

