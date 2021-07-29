LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €775.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €775.00 ($911.76) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €775.00 ($911.76) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €703.00 ($827.06) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €685.00 ($805.88) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €695.00 ($817.65) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €800.00 ($941.18) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €705.27 ($829.73).

Shares of EPA:MC opened at €688.20 ($809.65) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €661.00. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 12-month high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

