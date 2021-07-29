LYNC Network (LYNC) One Day Volume Tops $128.00

LYNC Network (CURRENCY:LYNC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. One LYNC Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001190 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, LYNC Network has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. LYNC Network has a market capitalization of $462,571.32 and approximately $128.00 worth of LYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00036487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00100592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00123253 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,623.22 or 0.99416167 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002530 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.52 or 0.00789131 BTC.

LYNC Network’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 975,327 coins. LYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @thelyncnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . LYNC Network’s official website is lync.network . The official message board for LYNC Network is medium.com/@lyncnetwork

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

