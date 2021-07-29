Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 246.7% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of MFD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 366 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,182. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.90. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $10.34.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st.
About Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.
