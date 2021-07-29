Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 246.7% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MFD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 366 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,182. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.90. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $10.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 38.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 23,117 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 30.0% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 64,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000.

About Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

