Magna International’s (MGA) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a $81.83 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Magna International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Magna International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magna International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Magna International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.24.

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $81.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.56. Magna International has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $104.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.86.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Magna International will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 63,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,839,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 6,944.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

