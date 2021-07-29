MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.52%.

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.27. MakeMyTrip has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $39.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

