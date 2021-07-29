MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Gap Up to $28.64

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.64, but opened at $29.56. MakeMyTrip shares last traded at $29.11, with a volume of 138 shares trading hands.

MMYT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -55.23, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.27.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. Analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 55.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 12.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth about $19,525,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,342,000 after buying an additional 18,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 5.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 673,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,269,000 after buying an additional 33,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.