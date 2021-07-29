Man Group plc Acquires 11,348 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.10% of Equinox Gold worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 1.3% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 3.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 105,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQX. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Desjardins lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.

EQX opened at $6.87 on Thursday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.30.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

