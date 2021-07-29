Man Group plc Acquires 15,791 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 877.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,791 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of Z. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 839 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $89,429.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,443.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total transaction of $607,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,338.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,787 shares of company stock worth $7,686,473 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $110.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 689.11 and a beta of 1.22. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.86 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%.

Several analysts have commented on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

