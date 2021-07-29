Man Group plc Cuts Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 123,643 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

NYSE WU opened at $23.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.27%.

In related news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

