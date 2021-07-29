Man Group plc Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $705.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $633.76. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $472.84 and a 12 month high of $710.79.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. The company had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

