Man Group plc Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 33.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,249 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 803.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $42.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTVA. Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus increased their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.21.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

