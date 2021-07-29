Man Group plc Lowers Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,645 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 16,677 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 361.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Shares of NEP opened at $77.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.15. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.60. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -314.81%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

