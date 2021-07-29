Man Group plc Raises Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 17.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 6.6% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth about $8,818,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 17.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 160,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,839,000 after buying an additional 24,451 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $3,445,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,200.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MKS Instruments news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total value of $53,022.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $160.10 on Thursday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.78 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.55.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

