Man Group’s (EMG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Man Group (LON:EMG) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Man Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 173.92 ($2.27).

Shares of Man Group stock traded up GBX 2.30 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 197.85 ($2.58). 5,449,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,924,378. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 533.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91. The company has a market capitalization of £2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.10. Man Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 200 ($2.61).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Man Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.46%.

In other Man Group news, insider Richard Berliand bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £49,000 ($64,018.81).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

