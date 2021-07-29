Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Announces Earnings Results

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MANH stock traded up $10.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,800. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.46. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $83.74 and a twelve month high of $163.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 115.67 and a beta of 1.94.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MANH shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

