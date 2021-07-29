Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.00.
MANH opened at $156.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.99. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.86 and a beta of 1.94. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $83.74 and a 12 month high of $163.20.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,762,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
