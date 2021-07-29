Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.00.

MANH opened at $156.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.99. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.86 and a beta of 1.94. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $83.74 and a 12 month high of $163.20.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,762,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

