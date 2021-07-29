Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Position Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,659 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $116,155,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,552,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,916,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,383,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

MRVI stock opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion and a PE ratio of 25.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.62. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRVI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

