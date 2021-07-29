Mark Furness Sells 2,219,563 Shares of essensys plc (LON:ESYS) Stock

essensys plc (LON:ESYS) insider Mark Furness sold 2,219,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72), for a total transaction of £6,325,754.55 ($8,264,638.82).

essensys stock opened at GBX 293 ($3.83) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £154.54 million and a PE ratio of -104.64. essensys plc has a 52-week low of GBX 126 ($1.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 310 ($4.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 286.41.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on essensys in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective for the company.

essensys plc provides software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the workspace industry in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's products include Connect, a co-working software platform for multi-site operators that provide, manage, and monitor mission-critical infrastructure services in real-time; and Operate, an end-to-end solution for multi-site workspace operators for managing day-to-day co-working operations.

