Mark S. Colby Sells 9,800 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CFO Mark S. Colby sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $1,279,194.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of GSHD stock traded down $10.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.33. 19,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,289. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.39. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $174.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 239.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.54.
Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have commented on GSHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.
Goosehead Insurance Company Profile
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
