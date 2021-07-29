Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,400 shares, a growth of 1,404.9% from the June 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 640,056,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MWWC opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Marketing Worldwide has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

About Marketing Worldwide

Marketing Worldwide Corp. is an automotive company. It is engaged in the design, manufacturing, painting and distribution of automotive accessories for motor vehicles in the automotive after market industry and provides design services for automobile manufacturers. The firm’s products include blow molded spoilers, front and rear fascia systems, side skirts, door panels, extruded body side moldings, and interior dash components.

