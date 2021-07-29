Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,400 shares, a growth of 1,404.9% from the June 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 640,056,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MWWC opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Marketing Worldwide has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.
About Marketing Worldwide
